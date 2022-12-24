Morton Silverberg, age 92, passed away on December 25, 2022 from heart disease. Mort had a lively, perceptive and deeply intelligent mind. After graduating from MIT in 1953, he began an impressive professional career as an engineer working at Remington Rand, RCA, Xerox and Pitney Bowes. He has over 100 patents in his name, ranging from copier technology to the perfect paper clip. When he and his wife Phyllis moved to Westport, Connecticut in 1985, they began the best years of their lives. He sailed and played tennis. He became involved in Y’s Men of Westport / Weston, an organization of retired and semi-retired men. He frequently remarked that he never had so many friends in his life and loved participating in the club’s activities. They both loved Westport and all it had to offer.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO