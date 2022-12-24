ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William Kept a Low Profile As He Arrived Solo to the Wedding of a Former Flame That's Considered His 'First Love'

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton became Will and Kate, the two dated quite a few people throughout their adolescence and adulthood. William’s dating history before Kate consisted of a few college classmates, some heiresses, and even a journalist, and like most adults, he had a first love. However, unlike many adults, William is still incredibly close to his reported first love — so much so that he arrived solo at her wedding this past weekend. An inside source told PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales kept a low profile when he attended Rose Farquhar’s wedding to George Gemmell on Dec...
musictimes.com

Geezer Butler Health Issue: Is Black Sabbath Bassist Ok After Recent Diagnosis?

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shocked fans with a recent update regarding his health. Ahead of Christmas day, Butler's wife, Gloria delivered the bad news about the musician's status. In a post on Instagram, she quipped that the rocker was a pain but also disclosed that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy