wbrc.com
Recent cold snap a learning experience for Birmingham warming shelter organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the bitter cold air exits, the warming station is now closed at the BJCC in Birmingham. It had been open in at least some capacity since Thursday, December 22nd. Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said that warming stations usually aren’t needed until January...
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
wbrc.com
Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding. During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.
wbrc.com
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
wbrc.com
UAB hires more surgeons to deal with growing number of gunshot wound and trauma victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB doctor says the hospital has added more surgeons to their trauma team to handle the increase in gunshot wound victims in recent years. Most metropolitan areas are dealing with higher violent crime rates, including right here in Birmingham. Dr. Jeffrey Kerby with UAB says...
wbrc.com
Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
wbrc.com
King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Who let the dogs out? The answer isn’t clear, but one thing is: If Alexander Tollison’s animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large. The first […]
wbrc.com
Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help. Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern...
ABC 33/40 News
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North. Food will be provided.
wbrc.com
Winds causing the smell of Moody landfill fire to drift westward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham about the smoke that seems to be traveling from the fire burning underneath the ground at the environmental landfill in Moody. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says the area is experiencing some...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
cenlanow.com
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the first days of 2022, as snow fell across Birmingham, Rentle Wilson slept out in the cold. Boutwell Auditorium, which had traditionally been used as a warming center in the Magic City, was “unavailable” to help keep residents out of the elements, according to local officials.
Alabama family tosses Christmas tree infested with praying mantises
SNEAD, Ala. — It’s not unusual for unexpected guests to drop in for Christmas, but a northern Alabama family was a little bit bugged by their uninvited visitors this year. Rebecca Howard, of Snead, said her family purchased a live Christmas tree the week before Thanksgiving in Marshall County, WSFA-TV reported.
wbrc.com
Busted Pipes? How to dry your home while waiting on backed-up repair crews
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been days of busted water pipes wreaking havoc on homes and apartments in our area. Birmingham’s SERVPRO Water Damage Restoration tells WBRC that they’ve gotten nearly 400 calls and they keep coming. Birmingham SERVPRO experts said there are some things you can...
wbrc.com
ADEM monitoring the Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Claire County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
