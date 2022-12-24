ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 5

Related
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding. During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help. Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Winds causing the smell of Moody landfill fire to drift westward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham about the smoke that seems to be traveling from the fire burning underneath the ground at the environmental landfill in Moody. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says the area is experiencing some...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the first days of 2022, as snow fell across Birmingham, Rentle Wilson slept out in the cold. Boutwell Auditorium, which had traditionally been used as a warming center in the Magic City, was “unavailable” to help keep residents out of the elements, according to local officials.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ADEM monitoring the Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Claire County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
MOODY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy