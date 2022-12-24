ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Growing talents: Superior School for the Performing Arts

By AJ Smith
 5 days ago
The Superior School for the Performing Arts helps students in grades 3-8 grow their talents in the arts. The school is the first of its kind in East Cleveland City Schools and gives every student the opportunity to explore and express themselves through painting, dance, drama and music.

Thursday, the school held a concert where students had an opportunity to showcase their talents. News 5's photojournalist Andy Benish was there to capture the moment and hear how much the school means to its students and principal.

"What I like about the school is they have a lot of great teachers and a lot of great specials. Like it provides stuff that other schools don't," said one student.

In regards to how unique the learning experience is at the Superior School for the Performing Arts Principal Monique Ceasor shared these sentiments, " I've been in the district for over 20 years and I would say this is the most or one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had as an educator. It's great for the kids. It's great for the parents, the community. The school district is great for Greater Cleveland as well."

The school opened a year ago as apart of East Cleveland's Revitalization Plan. The district hopes to help students get college ready in their chosen fields.

