Rensselaer County sends teams to Buffalo amid blizzard
Rensselaer County will be sending teams to assist the City of Buffalo and Erie County to respond to the massive snowstorm and help with recovery efforts, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.
5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27
To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
Schenectady, Amsterdam to have soup events in January
Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam's annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cole’s Woods closing due to storm damage
On Wednesday, the city of Glens Falls put out a notice declaring that an area of wooded trails would be closed. Cole's Woods was closed due to a loss of proper lighting.
Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
Amsterdam looking for new Riverlink Cafe operator
The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River.
Harlem Valley Rail Trail awarded grant for expansion
The Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association has been awarded a $375,000 state grant to design a new segment of the trail that will link the village of Philmont with the village of Chatham.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
Albany’s Livingston Avenue Bridge, which dates to the Civil War, will finally be upgraded in $400 million project
The project to replace Albany's Civil War-era Livingston Avenue bridge is taking a major step forward. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, after decades of inaction, a significant milestone gives the green light to building a new bridge to carry rail traffic over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany.
Reliving 2003: Syracuse basketball shoots the lights out in a 109-79 victory vs. Albany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. NO CONTEST AT DOME.
Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting
Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls come 2023
The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Capital Region.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
