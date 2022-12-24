ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
wamc.org

Albany’s Livingston Avenue Bridge, which dates to the Civil War, will finally be upgraded in $400 million project

The project to replace Albany's Civil War-era Livingston Avenue bridge is taking a major step forward. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, after decades of inaction, a significant milestone gives the green light to building a new bridge to carry rail traffic over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls come 2023

The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy