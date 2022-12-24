Read full article on original website
Rensselaer County sends teams to Buffalo amid blizzard
Rensselaer County will be sending teams to assist the City of Buffalo and Erie County to respond to the massive snowstorm and help with recovery efforts, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.
Cole’s Woods closing due to storm damage
On Wednesday, the city of Glens Falls put out a notice declaring that an area of wooded trails would be closed. Cole's Woods was closed due to a loss of proper lighting.
Siena women's basketball in search of first conference win
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27
To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Harlem Valley Rail Trail awarded grant for expansion
The Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association has been awarded a $375,000 state grant to design a new segment of the trail that will link the village of Philmont with the village of Chatham.
Schenectady, Amsterdam to have soup events in January
Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam's annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.
Amsterdam looking for new Riverlink Cafe operator
The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
Schedule up for 2023 Lake George Winter Carnival
In February, every weekend in Lake George is an adventure. The Lake George Winter Carnival is coming to the water once again in 2023, with four weekends of food, fun and festivities on the (hopefully) frozen face of Lake George.
Everything to know about Lake George Winterfest
It's after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means that, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the village and town around the lake.
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Capital Region.
Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls come 2023
The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.
Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
Best Thai restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Thai food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Thai restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
Shenendehowa BOE votes to accept land donation
The Shenendehowa Board of Education (BOE) approved a resolution on Tuesday, December 20, to accept a charitable donation from DCG Development to acquire 5 Maxwell Drive.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
