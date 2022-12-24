ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaghticoke, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Siena women's basketball in search of first conference win

Siena women’s basketball in search of first conference …. Siena women's basketball in search of first conference win. Rotterdam approves law to regulate marijuana dispensaries …. Municipalities across the state have until December 31st to either opt in or opt out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls come 2023

The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
ALBANY, NY

