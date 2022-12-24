ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaghticoke, NY

Hoosic Valley cruises past Spa Central Catholic, improving to 4-0

By Brandon Williams
 5 days ago

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — So far this season, Hoosic Valley has yet to lose and aimed to keep that momentum going against Saratoga Central Catholic on Friday night.

To get the ball rolling, they fed Chris Jones in the paint, who was a big part in Hoosic opening the game on a 12-4 run. Jones also finished the game with 23 points. However, Spa Central Catholic didn’t go away without a fight. Aiden Duane drove underneath the basket and scored off an up-and-under layup to cut the deficit to six.

Hoosic Valley punched back in the second quarter with a surge from Landon Reilly. He scored on a layup and fought through some contact to turn it into a three-point play making the score 22-13 Hoosic Valley. The fun didn’t stop there. Reilly then showed off his ability to shoot from long range and nailed a three-point shot extending Hoosics lead to 26-14.

Albany girls hoops remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy

Hoosic went into the half with a 12-point lead and never looked back, earning the 81 to 52 win.

