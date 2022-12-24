Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin
The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
vvng.com
Man intentionally hit with car after an argument outside a store in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was intentionally struck with a vehicle following an argument outside of a convenience store in Apple Valley. It happened at about 9:30 pm, on December 19, 2022, in the 21700 block of Bear Valley Road. Sheriff’s officials said the victim and suspect,...
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man dies from single-vehicle collision in Yucca Valley last night 12/21
A man was killed on Highway 62 last night (December 21) after he was struck by a car in downtown Yucca Valley. Gary Ray, a 69-year old man from Yucca Valley, was hit by a white Fiat traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway near Fox Trail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley. The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number The post Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway appeared first on KESQ.
Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say two German Shepherd dogs were placed in quarantine after a man was attacked in Joshua Tree. Investigators reported the incident happened on Saturday after 12:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Center Street. A concerned citizen reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that two large dogs were aggressively running toward The post Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal. The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley. Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog. Responding The post Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
vvng.com
Man found dead behind dumpster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Very few details are known after a man was found dead behind a dumpster in Victorville. It happened on December 18, 2022, at about 3:20 pm, in the 16200 block of Desert Knoll Drive. Victorville City Fire reported a person walked up to the station...
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
YAHOO!
18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation
A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
vvng.com
42-year-old man arrested after firing 26 rounds inside a Victorville home
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man named Frank Lira was arrested on multiple charges after firing over two dozen rounds inside a residence, officials said. On Saturday, December 24, 2022, deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the 12700 block of Snake River Drive for a man...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta
The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News The post Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Family grieves after 16-year-old found dead near skatepark in Apple Valley
A mother is looking for answers after her 16-year-old son was discovered dead in an Apple Valley field two months ago. Elizabeth Schmidt said her son, Robert “Bobby” Schmidt, was discovered on Oct. 17 by maintenance workers at a nearby daycare center and that he’d been stabbed several times.
knewsradio.com
Thieves Busted In Temecula
Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
