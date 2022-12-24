Read full article on original website
Related
Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception
The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
Evicted! Charles Completely Boots Andrew From Palace, Report Says
King Charles is pushing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace—and won’t even let him use it for mailing letters. That’s according to The Sun, which says the disgraced royal can no longer keep an office at the palace, and the small number of staffers he has there might be let go. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told the newspaper. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.” Andrew, whose friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plunged the royal family into scandal, does keep his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle—for now.
Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton Both Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II By Wearing Tiaras Worth $7.2 Million at King Charles III’s First State Banquet
For King Charles III’s first state banquet Camilla Parker Bowles wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara while Kate Middleton chose the Lover’s Knot Tiara.
King Charles attends early Christmas service at Sandringham with Mike & Zara Tindall
KING Charles and Camilla are attending an early Christmas Service at Sandringham with Mike and Zara Tindall. The monarch and the Queen Consort will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Lady Sarah Chatto at the famous grounds. Princess Anne and Admiral Tim Laurence The Earl and Countess of...
Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
There's One Key Difference Between King Charles' Christmas Speech And The Late Queen's
The first picture has been shared ahead of the new monarch's Christmas broadcast.
King Charles Is Shaking Up How the Royal Family Celebrates Christmas This Year
Throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of holiday plans have been derailed. And the royal family‘s holiday plans are no exception. Over the past two Christmases, the royals have spent a more intimate, socially-distanced holiday at Windsor Castle. This year, the regular holiday plans are...
King Charles III’s Crown Is Getting a Makeover Ahead of His Coronation
The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...
King Charles' First Christmas Address Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III continues to honor his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in his first string of speeches as Britain's new monarch. In November, the newly-crowned king unveiled a statue in his mother's likeness at York Minster. What was initially built to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee turned out to be a monument honoring her legacy.
Comments / 0