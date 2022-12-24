Oklahoma's class of 2023 currently sits at the No. 7 spot in the country. The ranking was tied for the Sooners second highest finish in the Rivals rankings since 2008. The group was led by a pair of five-stars from Denton (Texas) Guyer but it's time to take stock of the position groups and see just how well Oklahoma fared in the class.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO