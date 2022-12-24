ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve

KATC News
 5 days ago
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia, Louisiana is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.

Customers are asked to only use water as needed for the duration of this freeze event until LAWCO returns to normal operations and the system has recovered.

For more information, call your customer service office at (337) 365-0002 or visit our website at louisianawater.com .

KATC News

