Defensive struggles, Raptors' rolling offense sink Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not finish their pre-Christmas slate on a positive note.

Between the lines of Friday night's 118-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors were heavy struggles for the defense and rebounding cores for Cleveland. They were out-rebounded 45-35 (including an 11-6 advantage for Toronto in offensive boards), and saw the Raptors shoot 51.4% from the 3-point line.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff aired his thoughts on the Cavs' defense following the game: "We just weren't good defensively tonight. You come out the game and give up 40 points if the first quarter...it means you're just not ready to play."

Granted, the Raptors actually scored 39 points in the first period, but did so on a balanced offensive attack that was led by O.G. Anuoby, who went 5-of-9 from beoynd the arc to total 26 points, tying Pascal Siakim (9-22 FGs) for the team high. Following just behind was Scottie Barnes, who had 25 points and a game-best 10 rebounds to lead Toronto's glass coverage.

The loss followed the Cavs' Wednesday night win over the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks, and Bickerstaff addressed that at the top of his press conference.

"The disappointing part was our response to success. If you win a game on a Wednesday night in December, it doesn't mean anything. I don't think we responded well. Our approach wasn't to go out and take a game. We were there just to feel it out, and if we had a chance, I think we would have made a push like we tried to at the end, but I don't think our response to winning a few games was what it needed to be."

Indeed, the Cavs' 5-game win streak was snapped on Friday, but the team can turn it around in their first game back from the holiday in a Tuesday home affair with white-hot Brooklyn Nets (12-1 in their last 13 games), who beat the Bucks, 118-100, on Friday night.

"This is a rare occasion for our group," Bickerstaff added. "It's not a standard. We'll always get better, but, we'll move on and get ready for Brooklyn."