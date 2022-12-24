ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Traffic slows on busy day for Pennsylvania Turnpike due to winter storm

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Dec. 23 is one of the busiest days of the year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT projects about 600,000 cars will use it. But, with this year’s wintry blast, traffic isn’t moving at quite its normal pace.

Nevertheless, people from across the country are traveling through the commonwealth.

“Even my dog’s cold ... like the whole trip,” Joshua Diaz told us. “He’s shaking right now.”

Diaz and his family are traveling from Chicago to Virginia for Christmas and took some time to stop at the Oakmont-Plum Service Station.

“It’s been an adventure seeing a lot of cars everywhere. It’s snowing the whole day, and it’s, like, really scary,” Diaz said.

We spoke with members of another family also traveling to Virginia but who started their journey in Detroit.

“It was very windy,” one girl told us. “I’ve seen a lot of snow.”

We asked Diaz to rate the trip.

“Well, we’re still spending time with family, but due to the cold weather, it would be a five out of 10.”

PennDOT expects the holiday week’s lowest travel day to be on Christmas Day.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
