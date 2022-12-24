ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Instinct protects Columbus family during holiday fire

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus family decided to sleep on the main floor rather than upstairs on Christmas night, later waking to a fire partially destroying the upper level of their rural home. Ken Law’s wife Mollie smelled copper upstairs after a breaker tripped late Sunday night. The couple’s...
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 18 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 20 hours ago.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lasagna Love connects home cooks with neighbors in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most powerful ways to show love may be through a pan of lasagna. Lasagna Love is a global nonprofit with chapters in southern Wisconsin. Anyone can sign up to volunteer and get matched with someone in their area who could use some help with dinner.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
MADISON, WI

