Instinct protects Columbus family during holiday fire
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus family decided to sleep on the main floor rather than upstairs on Christmas night, later waking to a fire partially destroying the upper level of their rural home. Ken Law’s wife Mollie smelled copper upstairs after a breaker tripped late Sunday night. The couple’s...
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly five weeks and one million dollars in damage later, according to the owner, the Nitty Gritty is back open for business after a fire destroyed the backside of the building back in November. Birthday bells are ringing, and birthday beers are slinging. Customers can,...
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
Columbus...
Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
Lasagna Love connects home cooks with neighbors in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most powerful ways to show love may be through a pan of lasagna. Lasagna Love is a global nonprofit with chapters in southern Wisconsin. Anyone can sign up to volunteer and get matched with someone in their area who could use some help with dinner.
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
