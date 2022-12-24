ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddLvA_0jtFAmdK00

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by overcoming his worst offensive outing of the season against Miami on Dec. 12, when he scored one point.

The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 108 on Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.

Buddy Hield finished with 21 points and Jalen Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Herro scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry had 21 and Jimmy Butler 20 for Miami. Butler sat out the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat have lost three of four at home.

Indiana led 100-88 after a 16-4 spurt early in the fourth quarter. Haliburton’s jumper with 6:03 left capped the run.

Myles Turner, the Pacers’ third-leading scorer with a 16.7 average, was limited to five points. He added 11 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Haliburton’s first five baskets were 3-pointers. His first field goal inside the arc was a 19-foot jumper early in the third quarter. … Guard Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) didn’t play. The ex-Celtic scored 15 points in the Pacers’ 117-112 win at Boston on Wednesday.

Heat: The loss dropped Miami to 9-8 at home. The Heat had a 29-12 home record last season. … Bam Adebayo 18 points and seven rebounds, ending his double-double string at four.

MORE LIKE IT

The Pacers reached 100 points for the 31st time this season. Their loss against Miami on Dec. 12 was the second game the Pacers were held under 100.

DISTANCE STREAK

Herro extended his career high string of multiple 3-pointers to 12 games.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Conclude a three-game road stretch at New Orleans on Monday.

Heat: Host Minnesota on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

No. 18 Indiana pulls away late, beats Kennesaw State 69-55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 19 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 and No. 18 Indiana fended off Kennesaw State 69-55 on Friday. The game was tied 43-all with 9:49 remaining when Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer and Bates made another to push Indiana ahead to stay. Hood-Schifino scored seven points down the stretch […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Marshall leads short-handed Pelicans past Pacers, 113-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-93 on Monday night. CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which was missing top scorer Zion Williamson […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton’s 43-point showing

Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers’ 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX59

Chargers beat Colts 20-3 on Monday Night Football

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ offense under quarterback Nick Foles looked a lot like their attack under Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. Unproductive. Foles threw three interceptions and went 0-for-10 on third down in his first start with Indianapolis as the Chargers beat the Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. Indianapolis has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points in Creighton’s 78-56 victory against Butler on Thursday night. Kalkbrenner shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Bluejays (7-6). Baylor Scheierman added 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, […]
OMAHA, NE
FOX59

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
FOX59

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with her husband and their two dogs. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead following a Friday afternoon apartment fire on the south side of Indy. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to an apartment fire at 4830 Madison Avenue. Upon arrival to Valley Forge Apartments, IFD crews reported seeing light smoke from the first floor of a two-story building. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coming off the bench ‘old hat’ for Colts’ Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS – Nick Foles has done this before during his 11-year career – many times, in fact – and the Indianapolis Colts are hoping that helps mitigate the problematic situation they’ve put him in. The veteran quarterback will replace an ineffective Matt Ryan and start his first game of the season Monday night against the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to close for second day

UPDATE: The Children’s Museum will be closed again Tuesday with the goal to re-open Wednesday, December 28. INDIANAPOLIS – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Sunday night it will be closed on Monday after a pipe burst, flooding the Welcome Center. According to a statement from the museum, the pipe burst was a result of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy