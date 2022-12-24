ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KGW

Portland grapples with flooding and downed trees citywide amid storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The heavy rain and winds that slammed Portland on Monday continued on Tuesday, creating an expanding list of local floods, downed trees and other hazards across the metro area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Strong winds in NE Portland

A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Lucky Labrador Brewing closes Killingsworth location in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — Lucky Labrador Brewing Company has permanently closed its struggling pub on North Killingsworth Street. The longtime Portland craft brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate. In a post on its Facebook page, Lucky Lab, as it's commonly known, announced the Killingsworth location would...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
