Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Multnomah County faces some backlash online over closing emergency warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County received a lot of criticism on social media when they announced they were closing emergency warming shelters Saturday morning after temperatures rose above their emergency threshold. The county in conjunction with the City of Portland will open warming shelters when temperatures drop below 25...
Hundreds of pipes burst throughout Portland due to freezing temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Mirisata, a Sri Lankan restaurant on Southeast Belmont in Portland, arrived to find an unwelcome sight on Saturday: Water spraying out of faucets, overflowing sinks and rushing out onto the kitchen floor. The restaurant's pipes had burst due to the freezing temperatures on Thursday...
Portland grapples with flooding and downed trees citywide amid storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The heavy rain and winds that slammed Portland on Monday continued on Tuesday, creating an expanding list of local floods, downed trees and other hazards across the metro area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,...
Strong winds in NE Portland
A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
High winds, heavy rain knocks power out across Oregon
Utility companies across Oregon are dealing with widespread outages Tuesday morning thanks to whipping winds and heavy rain.
Portland woman drives to Bay Area to pick up mother, 78, stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines canceled about 2,500 more flights Wednesday. Further flights are already canceled later this week.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
Lucky Labrador Brewing closes Killingsworth location in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Lucky Labrador Brewing Company has permanently closed its struggling pub on North Killingsworth Street. The longtime Portland craft brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate. In a post on its Facebook page, Lucky Lab, as it's commonly known, announced the Killingsworth location would...
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Southwest Airlines' canceled flights strand Portlanders away from home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday did not bring relief to anxious air travelers stranded by a wave of cancelations that began last week as major winter storms struck much of the continental U.S. Though the majority of cancellations at the Portland International Airport last week were from Alaska Airlines, recent...
Fatal crash shuts down I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Bonneville; U.S. 26 closed east of Rhododendron
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday, I-84 was once again shut down at Troutdale, this time due to a fatal crash in the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at milepost 41...
Cold weather shelters fill up as ice storm hits Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Even before the expected ice storm arrived in the Portland metro area Thursday night, a bitter cold start to Thursday forced a lot of vulnerable people to spend the night in severe weather shelters. At the Salvation Army severe weather shelter in Hillsboro, people were seen...
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Nearly 800 Portlanders Sought Warmth at Emergency Shelters Thursday Night
Freezing temperatures and sleet on Thursday night drove nearly 800 Portlanders to seek warmth at five emergency shelters set up across the city by Multnomah County. Those shelters will remain open until at least Saturday morning, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. The 795 people who went to...
