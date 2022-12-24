Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
Wave 3
Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair. The closure of the right two lanes and the right shoulder will take place through 4 p.m. Tuesday evening as crews repair a bridge joint over railroad tracks.
wnky.com
Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials say both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened. A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. Transportation officials said that road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday. A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph remained in effect.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
WLKY.com
Anchorage Middletown Fire crews do ice rescue training after frigid temps hit area
PROSPECT, Ky. — Firefighters in Louisville took advantage of the cold weather Wednesday. After frigid cold temps hit the area Christmas weekend, local ponds like the one in the Southerland Neighborhood in Prospect started freezing over. The good thing is it gave the Anchorage Middleton Fire Department a chance to do ice rescue training.
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
wabx.net
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
WLKY.com
Restoration companies slammed as busted pipes flood multiple Louisville homes and businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather not only left a mess on area roadways but also inside some homes and businesses. Best Option Restoration has been running four crews nearly around the clock since Thursday, according to owner Brad Etherton. "When everything started to freeze and all of the...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY navigating store closure after winter storm-related damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lingering effects of the winter storm that hit Louisville going into the Christmas weekend landed at Black Market KY, back-to-back. The issues started on Dec. 22, when the grocery’s co-owner Mitzi Wilson received a picture of a car that slid off the road and crashed into their W. Market Street building. Fortunately, police say the driver, who was speeding in the wintry conditions, is OK. They were cited for the crash.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro: Roads 'in good driving condition' while snow crews continue road treatments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's Snow Team has officially called it a wrap on handling the winter storm that moved in on Thursday night, and now they are dealing with today's winter conditions. The team worked through the night from Christmas into Monday treating slick spots on all Metro...
KFVS12
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Town in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think know what town was named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
wrtv.com
New statewide police pursuit policy takes effect January 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across the state of Indiana are making changes to their vehicle pursuit policies. On January 1, 2023, a statewide policy takes effect creating minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The new minimum standards say the risk to public safety should be a top...
