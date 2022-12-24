ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

Wave 3

Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair. The closure of the right two lanes and the right shoulder will take place through 4 p.m. Tuesday evening as crews repair a bridge joint over railroad tracks.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials say both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened. A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. Transportation officials said that road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday. A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph remained in effect.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
wabx.net

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Black Market KY navigating store closure after winter storm-related damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lingering effects of the winter storm that hit Louisville going into the Christmas weekend landed at Black Market KY, back-to-back. The issues started on Dec. 22, when the grocery’s co-owner Mitzi Wilson received a picture of a car that slid off the road and crashed into their W. Market Street building. Fortunately, police say the driver, who was speeding in the wintry conditions, is OK. They were cited for the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Town in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think know what town was named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

New statewide police pursuit policy takes effect January 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across the state of Indiana are making changes to their vehicle pursuit policies. On January 1, 2023, a statewide policy takes effect creating minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The new minimum standards say the risk to public safety should be a top...
INDIANA STATE

