Arkansas State

Entergy offers tips on how to manage energy usage and save money

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Entergy is urging customers to help conserve power supply after experiencing unusually high usage during the bitter cold temperatures. If you are an Entergy customer, you probably got a text message on Friday, December 23rd asking you to lower your thermostat and turn off all non-essential lights to avoid any […]
Public Service Commission, Entergy at odds over customer repayments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Public Service Commission and Entergy appear to be at odds over whether Entergy owes customers refunds for overcharging customers for more than two decades. The issue stems from a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruling based on a complaint filed in 2018 by...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application

Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
What are your options if your flight is canceled?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
Medical marijuana sales reach $250 million for 2022

Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.2 million on medical marijuana in November to obtain 4,489 pounds. A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 179.06 pounds in November, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible. Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary […]
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up

Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
Why you may have to pay to return your online shopping order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether it's the wrong size, color, or just not quite the gift you hoped for-- the season of giving can often lead to the season of returns. For those online shopping, and returning, it's important to remember that companies might start charging you for that convenience.
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:. Caruthersville, MO. Hayti, MO. Steele, MO. Swifton, AR. We will...
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
