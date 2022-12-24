Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Current Publishing
Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’
On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis the highest in recent years
More people died experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis in 2022 than in recent years. An annual ceremony remembered 197 individuals. That number is greater than in 2021, when 167 people were honored, and 2020, when 87 were honored. Homelessness presents many factors that can lead to death – including violence, severe...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Fox 59
FOX59 Pay It Forward: HopeAnchor & Crew Gives Back to Organizations in the Community
After working in child and community services in Indianapolis for over 13 years, a Fishers mom felt an urge to help those in need and give back even more in a very big way. Lindsay Schloss is a mom of five and the founder of HopeAnchor & Crew — beautiful and meaningful philanthropic jewelry. Each one of the bracelets represents faith and fellowship to prepare and empower women to live full balanced lives, while focusing on health and other skills of their lives.
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
cbs4indy.com
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Donors help Castleton business exceed goal in fund for man experiencing homelessness
INDIANAPOLIS — When a northeast side business sent out a call to help a man experiencing homelessness, people stepped up in a big way. "It gets real cold out here sometimes, you know, and I don't got no place to go," said James in a social media post by MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 6706 East 82nd Street.
WIBC.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
wrtv.com
What to do if your Southwest luggage is lost amid mass cancelations
INDIANAPOLIS — As the air travel meltdown across the nation continues, millions of passengers are left waiting for answers and trying to make new plans. The bulk of those problems, including canceled flights, involve Southwest Airlines. Some travelers made it back to Indianapolis, but their nightmare is far from...
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
cbs4indy.com
Thawing out this week; rain chances ahead
A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass. A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass.
Current Publishing
Retired nurse helps save patient
A retired nurse, who is being lauded as a “good Samaritan,” helped save the life of a Community Heart and Vascular Hospital patient Dec. 8. Barbara, whose family requested her last name not be published, collapsed because of a cardiac event as she walked through the entrance of the hospital for an appointment. Carmel resident Stephanie Schwebach, 68, a retired nurse, performed CPR on Barbara for about 30 seconds before caregivers got her to the emergency room.
