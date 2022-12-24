ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’

On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

FOX59 Pay It Forward: HopeAnchor & Crew Gives Back to Organizations in the Community

After working in child and community services in Indianapolis for over 13 years, a Fishers mom felt an urge to help those in need and give back even more in a very big way. Lindsay Schloss is a mom of five and the founder of HopeAnchor & Crew — beautiful and meaningful philanthropic jewelry. Each one of the bracelets represents faith and fellowship to prepare and empower women to live full balanced lives, while focusing on health and other skills of their lives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday

Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
WIBC.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

What to do if your Southwest luggage is lost amid mass cancelations

INDIANAPOLIS — As the air travel meltdown across the nation continues, millions of passengers are left waiting for answers and trying to make new plans. The bulk of those problems, including canceled flights, involve Southwest Airlines. Some travelers made it back to Indianapolis, but their nightmare is far from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Thawing out this week; rain chances ahead

A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass. A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Retired nurse helps save patient

A retired nurse, who is being lauded as a “good Samaritan,” helped save the life of a Community Heart and Vascular Hospital patient Dec. 8. Barbara, whose family requested her last name not be published, collapsed because of a cardiac event as she walked through the entrance of the hospital for an appointment. Carmel resident Stephanie Schwebach, 68, a retired nurse, performed CPR on Barbara for about 30 seconds before caregivers got her to the emergency room.
CARMEL, IN

