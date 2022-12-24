After working in child and community services in Indianapolis for over 13 years, a Fishers mom felt an urge to help those in need and give back even more in a very big way. Lindsay Schloss is a mom of five and the founder of HopeAnchor & Crew — beautiful and meaningful philanthropic jewelry. Each one of the bracelets represents faith and fellowship to prepare and empower women to live full balanced lives, while focusing on health and other skills of their lives.

