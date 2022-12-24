ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 16

Summerblonde
4d ago

Not surprising at all! people can't do their jobs anymore without getting shot at by some hoodlum in the crossfire of gang warfare. same thing with the electric company repairman and workers shot and murdered on the job. civil Service workers need to have an armed guard accompany them or start wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Reply
5
FJS55
4d ago

I understand they are shorter staff but I also believe they are throwing it away or open it and keeping it for themselves

Reply(1)
3
Scott Hiser
3d ago

Someone is intentionally not delivering their mail. Either throwing it away, or stealing it. It's someone doing it from USPS, in that area.

Reply(1)
2
 

