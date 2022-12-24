Read full article on original website
Summerblonde
4d ago
Not surprising at all! people can't do their jobs anymore without getting shot at by some hoodlum in the crossfire of gang warfare. same thing with the electric company repairman and workers shot and murdered on the job. civil Service workers need to have an armed guard accompany them or start wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Reply
5
FJS55
4d ago
I understand they are shorter staff but I also believe they are throwing it away or open it and keeping it for themselves
Reply(1)
3
Scott Hiser
3d ago
Someone is intentionally not delivering their mail. Either throwing it away, or stealing it. It's someone doing it from USPS, in that area.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Neighborhood in pain after USPS mailman is killed in Milwaukee
The shooting death of U.S. Postal Worker Aundre Cross stunned the city and the neighborhood where he was killed. Reverend Carl Smith lives near 65th and Lancaster where Cross was gunned down.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
WISN
House without heat or water now has flooding
MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
WISN
Milwaukee family displaced two months after neighbor's diesel spill
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is spending another week displaced from their home after a diesel spill forced them out. It happened on Nov. 11 in a neighbor's driveway. "I came home, and I was hit with like a wall of a smell like gas, paint thinner, something," said Cassandra Ortega. "I asked my husband, ‘what the heck were you working on? Were you changing the lawn mower, getting the snowblower ready?'"
WISN
Get home on New Year's Eve safely with Miller Lite Free Rides
MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors andMilwaukee County Transit System are once again to provide people a safe way to get home on New Year's Eve. The fare will be free of charge from 8 p.m. through the end of service. Several popular bus routes, including the GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISN
Last home standing at Foxconn site relocated to Mount Pleasant neighborhood
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The last house standing at the Mount Pleasant Foxconn site has a new home Wednesday morning. For five years, Kim and Jim Mahoney held out on selling their property. When they bought it they wanted it to be their forever home. They didn't know Foxconn would move in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged
MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30
MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
Wisconsinites frustrated over 'radio silence' from Southwest Airlines
After nearly 24 hours of delays and cancellations, some local Southwest travelers say they still have no answers from the airline and little hope in making their trips a reality.
WISN
Two days of delayed, canceled flights cause baggage backup at Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE — The holiday travel nightmare continues for millions across the country. A luggage "graveyard" of sorts is left behind at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. More Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday, leaving passengers with plenty of questions. "It was a nightmare we spent Christmas Eve at the Orlando airport,"...
WISN
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
WISN
Plane with mechanical issues lands safely at Mitchell International
MILWAUKEE — A Southwest Airlines plane with mechanical issues landed safely at Mitchell International Airport Wednesday afternoon. There were fire trucks and ambulances at the scene, but the plane taxied to the gate on its own. Jason Knoll, a passenger on the flight, said the pilot told passengers the...
wortfm.org
Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery
In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 4 sought in pre-Christmas crime
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for four people who stole from Kohl's. The theft happened Dec. 23. According to police, the three females and one male entered the store, concealed merchandise valued at around $1,200 and left the store without paying. They got away in a green SUV.
WISN
Go inside O&H Danish Bakery where kringle is made
RACINE, Wis. — At O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, there's a special ingredient baked into every pastry. Tradition. Eric Olesen is a third-generation owner of the bakery, now celebrating 73 years in business. "It was started in 1949 by my grandfather," Olesen told WISN 12 News. "He immigrated to...
Comments / 16