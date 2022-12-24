When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — White Christmas and west Texas are not words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.

The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) has defined A “White Christmas” as a snow depth of at least one inch observed on December 25th. This means that it must either snow one inch on Christmas or 1 inch of snow from the previous day must still be on the ground.

Official snowfall data exists for Abilene and San Angelo, the two largest cities within the NWS San Angelo County Warning Area.

San Angelo Christmas Snowfall Data

Year Snow Amount 1926 2.0″ 1939 1.5″ 1974 .01″ San Angelo Snowfall Data (* Incomplete 1907-1943) CC NWS

Abilene Christmas Snowfall Data

Year Snow Amount 1939 4.0″ 1987 1.5″ 1975 0.2″ 2012 0.1″ Abilene Snowfall Data CC NWS

According to the tables above, Abilene has had three “official” White Christmases while San Angelo has experienced two, dating back over 100 years ago. More recently, in 2009, Abilene had a Christmas Eve snowfall resulting in three inches of snow still on the ground come Christmas morning. This was also the last White Christmas Abilene has seen since.

As for San Angelo, “a White Christmas has not been observed since before Irving Berlin ever put his famous song into words,” said the NWS. A Christmas day with at least 1 inch of snow has not occurred in San Angelo since before World War II.

The NWS calculated the probability of each location having a White Christmas, as slightly above 2% in Abilene and just under 2% in San Angelo.

