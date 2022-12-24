Read full article on original website
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
1011now.com
Art parties for kids on the spectrum available in Lincoln
For the last couple of weeks there has been no shortage in the spreading of colds, the flu and RSV when it comes to children right now. But, there is a shortage in the medications that can help little ones feel better. LPS teacher on Jeopardy!. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022...
1011now.com
Local pharmacies dealing with drug shortages
The Art Social Club is made possible by a partnership with Lincoln Arts Council, Autism Family Network and Urban Legends Art Studio. Jeopardy! fans had a local man to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman of Lincoln appeared on the game show Tuesday, December 27. Lincoln Teacher to appear on...
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
1011now.com
Lincoln Teacher to appear on Jeopardy!
The fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets was caused by a faulty heat lamp used to keep chickens warm. The fire at the home south of 77th and A Streets caused $60K in damage. Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong rescues family from fire in Gulfport, Mississippi.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
klkntv.com
Strangers step up to help raise money for family of Lincoln homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community has been coming together to help raise money for the family of a Kupo Mleya. The 38-year-old was killed last Friday when he was shot several times after a crash near 20th and Washington Streets. Shelby Fuller-Larsen, Mleya’s former coworker at Cycle...
1011now.com
Four years later: Text to 911 benefitting deaf community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kim Davis is an advocacy specialist for Nebraska Communication for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and she remembers when there weren’t good opinions for those who can’t make a traditional call to 911. “We would have to make silent calls to 911,” Davis said....
thereader.com
ACLU Nebraska Report: Omaha and Lincoln Courts Still Creating Modern-Day ‘Debtor Prisons’
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published by the Nebraska Examiner. The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows...
1011now.com
Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four chickens died in a garage fire in southeast Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets Saturday at 7:13 a.m. LFR Fire Inspector Damon Robbins determined...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
1011now.com
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
klkntv.com
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
klin.com
Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County
The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
