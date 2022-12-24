ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Art parties for kids on the spectrum available in Lincoln

For the last couple of weeks there has been no shortage in the spreading of colds, the flu and RSV when it comes to children right now. But, there is a shortage in the medications that can help little ones feel better. LPS teacher on Jeopardy!. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Local pharmacies dealing with drug shortages

The Art Social Club is made possible by a partnership with Lincoln Arts Council, Autism Family Network and Urban Legends Art Studio. Jeopardy! fans had a local man to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman of Lincoln appeared on the game show Tuesday, December 27. Lincoln Teacher to appear on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Teacher to appear on Jeopardy!

LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Four years later: Text to 911 benefitting deaf community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kim Davis is an advocacy specialist for Nebraska Communication for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and she remembers when there weren’t good opinions for those who can’t make a traditional call to 911. “We would have to make silent calls to 911,” Davis said....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County

The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen names new state fire marshal

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
NEBRASKA STATE

