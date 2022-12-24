ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

HAMPTON, VA
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, VA
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old

YORK COUNTY, VA
VB, Chesapeake to get farmland preservation grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are among five localities across Virginia to receive farmland preservation grants from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Farmland Preservation. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $875,000 in grant awards Wednesday. The five localities, which...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police

HAMPTON, VA
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

