Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer dismissed
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with Virginia Beach
VB, Chesapeake to get farmland preservation grants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are among five localities across Virginia to receive farmland preservation grants from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Farmland Preservation. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $875,000 in grant awards Wednesday. The five localities, which...
Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Last Night on the Town event will help ring in the new year Saturday evening in Town Center. Lupe Fiasco will headline the free, family-friendly event, which will also feature special guests Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic. This is the ninth...
4 arrested on firearms, drug charges during traffic stop in Gloucester
Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.
