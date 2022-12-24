ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

HRT announces service changes for January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Four injured in two-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
SUFFOLK, VA

