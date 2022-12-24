Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach daycare could close for months after pipe burst, flooding building over holiday weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The winter weather froze a Virginia Beach daycare’s pipes and income. A pipe burst at Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center in the Green Run neighborhood, forcing the daycare to be closed for repairs. It could be three months before re-opening. District Manager Latese Hamilton said...
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Deadly tractor-trailer in Chesapeake on I-64 causes lane closures
A tractor-trailer crashed in Chesapeake on Interstate 64, eastbound, according to Virginia State Police
VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
WAVY News 10
HRT announces service changes for January
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
WAVY News 10
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer dismissed
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
WAVY News 10
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding...
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Four injured in two-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
