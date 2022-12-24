ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Carolina QB McCall, in transfer portal, injured in bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who entered the transfer portal this month but remained with the Chanticleers for the Birmingham Bowl, was injured Tuesday night in a 53-29 loss to East Carolina. On what will presumably be McCall's...
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi have suspensions overturned

LOS ANGELES -- A day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi for one game each for trading blows after L.A.'s victory on Sunday, the discipline has been reduced to fines. The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officers Derrick Brooks and...
