Additional 185 acres doubles the size of industrial park just 10 miles from the Micron site

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership
MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
Madison County considers the future of its solid waste management system
MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is in the process of planning for the long-term future of its solid waste management system. Located on Buyea Road in Canastota, the county landfill site includes the main office, scalehouse, and ARC Recycling Center for haulers. The Madison County Solid Waste Department also...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Legislature earmarks $2.3 million for upgrades to Camp Zerbe, Legends Fields complex
OSWEGO COUNTY — Two recreational facilities owned by Oswego County will receive extensive infrastructure upgrades beginning next year. Camp Zerbe, located in Williamstown, will receive $350,00 in improvements. The Legends Fields complex in the city of Oswego is set to have $2 million worth of work done.
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County presents annual Tourism Ambassador Award to retired teacher
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council has awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award to city of Oswego resident Eva Corradino. The Tourism Advisory Council, which has presented the award annually since 1995, presented it to Corradino at the council’s year-end meeting. It’s meant to recognize an individual, business or organization for exceptional support of and commitment to Oswego County’s tourism industry.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mohawk Northeast to continue support of driver Kapuscinski, Flack Racing
OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season. “Mohawk Northeast has been an integral supporter of my return to racing since 2017 and I am honored to...
cnyhomepage.com
Arrest made in New Hartford business fires
NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An arrest has been made in connection with two fires on Seneca Turnpike in mid-December. New Hartford Police announced at an afternoon press conference that they had arrested 43 year old Mark Palmano of New Hartford and charged him with two counts of arson.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
wwnytv.com
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
newyorkupstate.com
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police to auction off vehicles
The Cortland Police Department will soon pull a couple of its old patrol vehicles off the road and auction them off, according to city police chief Paul Sandy. Sandy noted at last week’s Police Commission meeting that two of the oldest police vehicles will be replaced by new ones. The vehicles off the fleet will be “stripped” and “parts will be auctioned off,” he added.
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Comments / 0