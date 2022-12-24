ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Comments / 7

Weebl Turk
5d ago

maybe, just maybe, instead pushing for electric vehicles and a breathalyzer in cars, they should come up with something that has to scan your valid driver's license in order for the vehicle to run.

Reply(2)
2
Richard Bag
6d ago

a person with a suspended license. go figure

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting December 9 at 65th and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges

Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy