Weebl Turk
5d ago
maybe, just maybe, instead pushing for electric vehicles and a breathalyzer in cars, they should come up with something that has to scan your valid driver's license in order for the vehicle to run.
Richard Bag
6d ago
a person with a suspended license. go figure
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
Driver seriously injured in shooting, walks into Milwaukee PD's District 2
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that happened overnight, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested
A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.
WISN
Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
WISN
SUV vs. tractor-trailer: I-41 northbound reopens
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A wrong-way SUV driver hit a UPS tractor-trailer head-on around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-41 northbound near Capitol Drive, shutting down the interstate for hours. The lanes were reopened by 1:25 p.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way SUV driver crashed head-on into a...
WISN
Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting December 9 at 65th and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
wearegreenbay.com
One man hospitalized after 2 semis crash in Wisconsin, causing ‘significant damage’
CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was hospitalized after two semis were involved in a crash in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 27 on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ in Clyman.
Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee
Three Milwaukee people were charged with killing Aundre Cross, an on-duty postal worker who was shot and killed on December 9.
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi; NB I-41 at Capitol closed
All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.
Woman dies of ‘weather exposure’ outside of Kenosha assisted care center
MADISON, Wis. — An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside of a Kenosha assisted living center last week; local police said they believe she died of weather exposure. Kenosha police said in a statement shared Tuesday they were called to Parkside Manor around 7:45 a.m. the morning of Dec. 19 for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the...
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
