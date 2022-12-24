Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits. According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.
whiterivernow.com
Firefighters battle large blaze at north Batesville salvage yard
County and city emergency personnel are on the scene of a major commercial fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales, 3655 N. St. Louis, in Batesville. Initial reports say at least 20-30 junked vehicles were on fire while reports on social media from witnesses say the number looked double that. A large plume of black smoke from the blaze could be seen from area such as Batesville and Sulphur Rock.
Kait 8
Salvage yard on fire in Independence County
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.
Kait 8
Crash leaves people trapped in vehicle
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash occurred in Bono on Highway 63 around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. First responders said the crash caused people to be trapped in their vehicles. Injuries are unknown at this time. Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash was cleared around 11:45 p.m.
Kait 8
Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend. Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement. A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m....
Kait 8
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Kait 8
Police department gets new equipment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department has outfitted a patrol with new license plate readers. This state-of-the-art equipment is allowing officers to get vital information by just running the tags on the vehicle. In turn, keeps the officers safe and helps track down stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.
Kait 8
Customer cars stolen from dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot. “Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief...
neareport.com
Thieves target car dealership in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A very large theft took place over the holiday weekend at a car dealership in Jonesboro. Sometime between December 23 and December 26, suspects broke into Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Avenue, and stole vehicles and property, the report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department said. The...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
KTLO
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert inactivated for missing Cave City woman
UPDATE, Dec. 26, 2022: The Arkansas State Police have inactivated the Silver Alert for Linthicum. No reason was given for the inactivation. The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Cave City woman that has been reported missing. Deborah Linthicum, 72, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22...
Kait 8
City Water and Light breaks record with usage during winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City water and Light in Jonesboro said this past winter storm caused them to use more power than they have ever had before, and it has got them thinking about the future. At one point on December 23 consumers reached 299 megawatts in one hour which...
KATV
Jonesboro police investigating Christmas Day stabbing
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Christmas day, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 7:00 a.m. at Rogers street in Jonesboro. A police report said that officers were called to NEA baptist after...
Kait 8
Keeping the car running after the freeze
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Damage to homes is common after a winter storm, but cars need as much attention, before and after. The most important thing to do to a vehicle is to have it checked routinely. As the winter weather comes, Mike Malone, owner of Joe’s Tire and Auto said it’s important to make sure the vehicle is ready to take on the freezing temperatures.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We start our warm-up today, but we are starting the morning out on the cold side. We are starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By this afternoon, most of Region 8 will go into the 50s.
Kait 8
What do you do after the freeze?
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The freeze is over, but the nightmare is beginning for many homeowners… pipes freeze and burst, and many will deal with flooding in their homes, but what are the steps to take if a home needs repairs?. Take as many pictures as possible and a...
