Locals feel the impact of the Southwest air travel nightmare
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Continuing flight cancellations from Southwest Airlines leaves thousands stranded and scrambling to find their way back home. Nationwide, 62-percent of Southwest flights are cancelled today, according to aviation company FlightAware. “Know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation and please...
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed. It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church. First, the hurricane took...
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
Residences require CO detectors in homes January 1
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable, lifelong carbon monoxide detector. These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across the state. State Representative Stephanie Hilferty brought the carbon monoxide...
Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties. The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles. “Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with...
Calcasieu Animal Services hosting dog adoption event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs. The event will be held at Meet Me at the Market, located at 1001 Ryan St., on January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoptions cost $90....
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
Jeff Foxworthy bringing laughs to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is returning to Lake Charles for a night of laughs. He will be hosting a show at the L’Auberge Casino Resort on January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are almost sold out....
Southern Touch Entertainment hosting MLK Day parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be filled for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, January 16. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, and move down...
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
Ragley families lose everything in house fire days before Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Ragley families living under one roof are trying to recover after a house fire days before Christmas. “I heard a loud boom, like it sounded like a bomb went off,” Janna Every said. What’s left of the Evey home is now charred, burnt...
Historic DeRidder building receives $10k revitalization grant
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 105-year-old building in DeRidder is in for a $10,000 restoration. 121 South Washington St. is one of 10 buildings to receive a revitalization grant from the state’s Louisiana Main Street program, city officials said. Owners Mac and Tami Courvelle have owned the building since...
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2022. Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner. Thomas Craig Narcisse, 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug. Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession...
Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit. Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people. It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows....
Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them. It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?. Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear...
Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even harder for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.
