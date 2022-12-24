Read full article on original website
Related
Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
Illegal dumping in New Orleans East continues to cause problems
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping especially of tires continues to cause problems, especially in New Orleans East. DOTD has picked up 30,000 tires in the East since January, with crews picking up 300-500 a day. Scott Boyle from the department says clean up crews have made a difference, and...
wbrz.com
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled. The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
Lost luggage piling up at MSY with Southwest Airlines customers stranded
KENNER, La. — Southwest Airlines is still scrambling after a Christmas weekend travel nightmare. Southwest canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of passengers -- and their bags -- across the country. There are hundreds of bags sitting in MSY's baggage claim that travelers have been searching for. Angie Burgos...
NOFD: Fire reported inside the Superdome discovered to be construction related
The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) is reporting a fire inside the Superdome. In a tweet around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the NOFD said there was a construction fire in the walls.
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans Lakeview area, Entergy says
NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Monday, according to the company's power outage map. As of 12:30 p.m., 10,149 customers were affected by the outage, which was mostly contained to the Lakeview area of the city. Entergy has not said was...
Parts of New Orleans Lakefront closed due to flooding, freezing temps
NEW ORLEANS — The cold temperatures are feeling even colder on Lake Pontchartrain. NOLA Ready announced closures for parts of Lakeshore Drive due to flooding and thus, probable icing. Still, some residents braved the cold and crashing waters to explore the unusual weather. “It’s pretty cold, but it’s kind...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East at High-rise diverts traffic, closed lanes now open
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has reopened three lanes after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 East at High-rise resulted in injury and diverted traffic, according to a Sunday press release. NOPD had learned at around 3:09 p.m. that a vehicle was overturned in a collision...
WAFB.com
New La. carbon monoxide detector law takes effect on Jan. 1
Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, and other cities were all canceled at the New Orleans airport. The rescue happened in total darkness. YOUR HEALTH; First-of-its-kind prostate cancer surgery. Updated: 3 hours ago. In a single year, as many as 269,000...
NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 lanes
A traffic accident has shut down three lanes on 1-10 East at the High-rise after a multi-vehicle crash.
Live @ 11: Jefferson Parish lays out cold weather plan for freezing temps
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is preparing for dangerously cold weather to hit our area tonight. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is set to lay out the parish's plans for the incoming winter weather at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 22, at the parish's emergency operations center. She'll be...
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Two alarm fire in Broadmoor neighborhood
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon (Dec. 25th) in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Fire at future Houma preschool determined to be arson
HOUMA, La. — Authorities are investigating after a fire was intentionally started at a construction site in Houma on Monday morning. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at the future home of the Pelican Pointe Preschool in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive shortly after midnight. The Bayou Cane Fire Department extinguished the flames, but authorities say they found evidence that the fire may have been intentionally set.
Flight delays, cancelations serve as Christmas nightmare for would-be passengers at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — There wasn't much Christmas cheer at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday. Instead, there were long lines, rerouted luggage, and lots of waiting as many flights were delayed for hours or canceled altogether. “We originally had a flight for Christmas day, and we were going to...
Plumbers urge residents to protect pipes as arctic freeze approaches New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As we prepare for the freezing temperatures later this week, plumbers are warning residents to protect their pipes to prevent them from bursting. New Orleans doesn’t get frosts all too often, and our houses aren’t built to withstand freezing temperatures like up north. “The...
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1