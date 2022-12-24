Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball standout Grace Berger making progress
Grace Berger is making progress. Indiana women’s basketball’s fifth-year All-American suffered a knee injury around Thanksgiving during IU’s game against Auburn in the Las Vegas Invitational. She was ruled out indefinitely, and sported crutches on the bench at IU’s next game against North Carolina. During last...
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo
With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball sends assistant to watch 2024 5-star guard Dylan Harper
Indiana’s pursuit of one of the top players in the class of 2024 continued on Wednesday evening. According to multiple reports, IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter traveled down to the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. to watch 5-star guard Dylan Harper and other prospects. According to Adam...
Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner
Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner.
thedailyhoosier.com
This date in IU football history: Hoosiers defeat South Carolina in 1988 Liberty Bowl
December 28, 1988 — On a frigid day in Memphis, Tenn., Indiana came out red hot at the 1988 Liberty Bowl. The Hoosiers took a 17-0 lead into halftime over South Carolina, and they had outgained the Gamecocks 301 yards to 53 at the break. But things would get...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Midseason highlights of 2024 IU basketball target Rakease Passmore
Watch below midseason highlights of class of 2024 guard/wing and IU basketball target Rakease Passmore. The 6-foot-5 Passmore is currently a 4-star prospect, the No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. From Palatka, Florida, Passmore combines elite athleticism with high-level perimeter shooting ability. He plays for Combine Academy in Asheville, N.C.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Woodson hopes TJD is healthy in January — what adjustments will we see when he returns?
18 days to be ready for the final 18 games. Is that enough time for Indiana’s star forward to get fully healthy and lead his team through the Big Ten gauntlet beginning Jan. 5 at Iowa?. The eventual answer might end up being the difference between another lackluster season...
Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video
An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball rises to No. 16 in new AP poll, women remain No. 4
With two wins and some carnage above, the IU men moved up two spots in the final AP top-25 of calendar year 2022. Indiana (10-3) is No. 16 in the first poll with the non-conference schedule fully in the rear view mirror. The Hoosiers have been ranked all season, ranging...
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
Fox 59
Tracking light snow for Monday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4...
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
