IU women’s basketball standout Grace Berger making progress

Grace Berger is making progress. Indiana women’s basketball’s fifth-year All-American suffered a knee injury around Thanksgiving during IU’s game against Auburn in the Las Vegas Invitational. She was ruled out indefinitely, and sported crutches on the bench at IU’s next game against North Carolina. During last...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo

With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball sends assistant to watch 2024 5-star guard Dylan Harper

Indiana’s pursuit of one of the top players in the class of 2024 continued on Wednesday evening. According to multiple reports, IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter traveled down to the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. to watch 5-star guard Dylan Harper and other prospects. According to Adam...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Midseason highlights of 2024 IU basketball target Rakease Passmore

Watch below midseason highlights of class of 2024 guard/wing and IU basketball target Rakease Passmore. The 6-foot-5 Passmore is currently a 4-star prospect, the No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. From Palatka, Florida, Passmore combines elite athleticism with high-level perimeter shooting ability. He plays for Combine Academy in Asheville, N.C.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
bestattractions.org

Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking light snow for Monday

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
INDIANA STATE

