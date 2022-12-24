Read full article on original website
10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in overtime, moving their record against their rival to 2-0 on the season. Here are...
DeRozan, Allen, LaVine react to Bulls-Bucks dust-up
It wouldn't be a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks without tensions centered on Grayson Allen. Allen, of course, is reviled by Bulls fans for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist during a game in Milwaukee last February. The injury wound up costing Caruso 22 games, and the play drew postgame ire from the typically mild-mannered Billy Donovan.
Pistons' Killian Hayes ejected after punching Magic's Moe Wagner
That's what one could say about the lowly seasons the young Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are having thus far, but this time there was a literal twist to that phrase. Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Magic center Moe Wagner got into a heated altercation during their game on Wednesday, which involved a punch and multiple ejections.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double, hits wild game-tying shot
It was a "Luka Magic" show. Luka Doncic hit a wild shot to force overtime and finished with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.
LaVine's finishing kick is returning to form for Bulls
Don’t look now, but Zach LaVine’s finishing kick is returning to norm. Not only did LaVine’s knee management plan dominate early-season headlines, so did his struggles at the rim. Long an elite finisher, LaVine’s shooting percentages in the restricted area and on drives hovered well below his career averages.
White making subtle improvements on both ends in 4th year
If you simply perused Basketball Reference, it would be easy to conclude that Coby White is having the worst season of his four-year NBA career. The Chicago Bulls' sparkplug guard is averaging career-lows in minutes (21), points (8.3), assists (1.9) and rebounds (2.4) while shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range, nearly two percentage points off his career mark of 36.4 and four lower than last season's career-best 38.5.
Why Bears won't shut healthy Fields down for final two games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields finished the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a sore left and a nagging left shoulder injury. With Fields battling through discomfort and the offensive cast around him in flux, some wondered if head coach Matt Eberflus would opt to shut the second-year quarterback down for the team's final two games. Those cheery members of the Bears' tank brigade hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick spent their Christmas holiday wishcasting for the Bears to make such a decision.
Podcast: Stalock's value to Hawks, World Juniors talk and more
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about how valuable Alex Stalock is to the locker room. They also get into Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews putting on a show together at the United Center, their thoughts on the opening slate of games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, how good Connor Bedard is and much more.
Why Fields believes winning now will have benefits later
Many Bears fans want the team to lose the last two games of the season to improve their draft standing next year, but inside Halas Hall the team believes winning the last two games of the season can provide real benefits in 2023, too. “There’s always something to play for...
