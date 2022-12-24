ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Allen, LaVine react to Bulls-Bucks dust-up

It wouldn't be a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks without tensions centered on Grayson Allen. Allen, of course, is reviled by Bulls fans for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist during a game in Milwaukee last February. The injury wound up costing Caruso 22 games, and the play drew postgame ire from the typically mild-mannered Billy Donovan.
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine's finishing kick is returning to form for Bulls

Don’t look now, but Zach LaVine’s finishing kick is returning to norm. Not only did LaVine’s knee management plan dominate early-season headlines, so did his struggles at the rim. Long an elite finisher, LaVine’s shooting percentages in the restricted area and on drives hovered well below his career averages.
NBC Sports Chicago

White making subtle improvements on both ends in 4th year

If you simply perused Basketball Reference, it would be easy to conclude that Coby White is having the worst season of his four-year NBA career. The Chicago Bulls' sparkplug guard is averaging career-lows in minutes (21), points (8.3), assists (1.9) and rebounds (2.4) while shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range, nearly two percentage points off his career mark of 36.4 and four lower than last season's career-best 38.5.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears won't shut healthy Fields down for final two games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields finished the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a sore left and a nagging left shoulder injury. With Fields battling through discomfort and the offensive cast around him in flux, some wondered if head coach Matt Eberflus would opt to shut the second-year quarterback down for the team's final two games. Those cheery members of the Bears' tank brigade hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick spent their Christmas holiday wishcasting for the Bears to make such a decision.
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Stalock's value to Hawks, World Juniors talk and more

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about how valuable Alex Stalock is to the locker room. They also get into Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews putting on a show together at the United Center, their thoughts on the opening slate of games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, how good Connor Bedard is and much more.
