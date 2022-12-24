Blackhawks Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Each Register a Goal and Two Assists to Help Hand the Blue Jackets Their Sixth Consecutive Loss, Beat Columbus 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Huberdeau was denied by Grubauer in a similar circumstance in the opening moments of the third period, but this time beat the goalie to the stick side. It was Huberdeau’s seventh goal and he has seven points in his past five games as the Flames bounced back after losing at home to Edmonton on Tuesday night. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.

