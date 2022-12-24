ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Major Water Outages in Asheville

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

