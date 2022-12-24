Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
Plumber shares tips for frozen pipes
Some Upstate plumbers said they're swamped with calls, as freezing temperatures over the weekend caused problems for people and businesses.
WYFF4.com
Some of the most clicked stories on WYFF4.com in 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From hurricanes to snowstorms to stories involving dogs. Here's a look back at some of the most-clicked stories on WYFF4.com and the WYFF 4 app in 2022. SC couple leaves toddler home while going to New York. Primary election in June. Dog found abandoned, tied up...
WYFF4.com
Upstate landfills experience busy week from holiday trash
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate collection centers are experiencing a busy week as many of us clean up after the holidays. It's always one of the busiest weeks of the year and there are some ways you can help lighten the load. "It's a lot of wrapping paper, but...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
'Things could always be worse': Greenville nonprofit remains positive after pipes burst after Christmas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Instead of patients, fans filled the Carolina Family Services facility Monday morning. "Things could always be worse," Executive Director Jennifer Brooks said. "We have some damage, not as much structurally. We have some ceilings, walls, floors, furniture, and furnishings, a lot of our therapy supplies were damaged."
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT: Early morning crash causes big back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an early morning crash caused a big back up on I-85 early Wednesday morning,. According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:47 a.m. near exit 86 southbound. Injuries were reported but we do...
Coroner speaks out after 2 people died due to freezing weather
Two deaths, just 20 minutes away from each other, were both related to the freezing temperatures that swept through the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters save presents during Christmas morning fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — When firefighters in Buncombe County, North Carolina, were called to a fire on Christmas morning, they knew they had one job to do – put out the fire. But it was what they did after that saved part of Christmas for one family. West...
WYFF4.com
Restoration process begins after more than 38k left without water in southern Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Parts of the city of Asheville and some surrounding areas south of the city have been experiencing a water outage. The city addressed updates on the ongoing outage during two separate press conferences on Wednesday. “I think this is an unprecedented event that we’re seeing in...
Weather brings rolling power outages, bursting water pipes across Upstate
In what is the coldest Christmas the Upstate has seen in decades, power outages are rippling across the area and leaving thousands without power.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
WBKO
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man died on Christmas Eve after a power outage during freezing temperatures shut off his oxygen machine, officials said. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office ruled the man’s death as natural since he had an underlying medical condition. The winter storm...
Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
WLOS.com
Water woes: Outages for many likely to continue for next 24-48 hours, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville's Water Director, David Melton, estimated that about 35,000 people were without water as of Tuesday, Dec. 27. He said he believes that is up from the day before. "It is a critical issue to restore water for the city and the...
