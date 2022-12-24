Saints-Browns big-play blog: Follow live from frozen Week 16 out in Cleveland

You've heard it all week, it's insanely cold out in Cleveland this weekend when the Saints meet the Browns on Christmas eve. But the real question: How does each team handle the wind?

It's expected to be blowing in the range of a consistent 30 mph. Will throwing even be impossible when you're going into the wind? We'll find out.

How the Saints are able to manage the conditions could determine whether New Orleans can reach Christmas day with their slim postseason hopes intact. With all that in mind, scroll below for all the info you'll need to follow the game, a live score graphic and big-play updates.

THE GAME | Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)

- When : Noon, Saturday, Dec. 24

- Where : First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

- Betting : Browns -2.5

- TV : CBS

- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3 & the Audacy app

- Pregame : Fans First Take with Jeff Nowak and Steve Geller, 8-10 a.m.; Countdown to Kickoff, 10-noon

━━━━

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH : TE Juwan Johnson, a converted receiver who was undrafted out of Oregon in 2020, had his third career game with two TDs receiving in Week 15 and leads the Saints in TD catches this season with seven.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH : RB Nick Chubb. With snow and heavy winds in the forecast, the Browns’ offensive game plan likely will revolve around Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 rushing TDs. Chubb ran for 99 on 21 carries last week against Baltimore’s solid front. The Saints are allowing 132.6 per game and gave up 231 last week.

KEY MATCHUP : Saints TE/backup QB Taysom Hill vs. Cleveland’s defense. Hill’s versatility as a runner could come into play with the inclement, cold weather supposed to be a major factor. Hill has run for 449 yards and he’s capable of delivering a big pass play.

━━━━

INJURY REPORT

SAINTS

- Out : WR Jarvis Landry (ankle); WR Chris Olave (hamstring); LB Pete Werner (hamstring); RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

- Questionable : CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen); S Marcus Maye (shoulder); LG Andrus Peat (illness); TE Adam Trautman (ankle); S P.J. Williams (knee)

- T0 IR : LG Cesar Ruiz (foot)

BROWNS

- Out : DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)

- Questionable : S John Johnson III (thigh)

━━━━

THE SCORE

Refresh page for latest updates

━━━━

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Associated Press contributed to this report