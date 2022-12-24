Read full article on original website
KFVS12
7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board
KFVS12
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
KFVS12
Crews respond to house fire in Carterville
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau emergency crews battle weather conditions, prepare for more
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Even with the holidays, Mother Nature saw that fire crews and law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau responded to motor vehicle crashes in the area. “We’ve seen a lot of mutual aid requests throughout the county due to conditions on roadways, not just over...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/27
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
KFVS12
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
KFVS12
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
kbsi23.com
Firefighters battle fire at bowling alley in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson firefighters fought a fire at the Jackson Bowling Alley early Wednesday morning. The fire department was dispatched to E. Monroe Street at the Jackson Bowling Alley for reports of smoke showing at 1:30 a.m. Responding Jackson Fire units arrived on scene and reported heavy...
kbsi23.com
Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
KFVS12
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
KFVS12
Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged. “Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
KFVS12
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
KFVS12
Crews work 17 hours to fix water main break in Carterville Monday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Several straight days of below freezing weather is wreaking havoc on some cities water lines. Crews in Carterville on Monday spent more than 17 hours trying to fix a water main break that happened on Pennsylvania Avenue between Barr Street and Prentice Avenue. Mayor Brad Robinson...
KFVS12
Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
KFVS12
After Holiday Shopping
KFVS12
Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
