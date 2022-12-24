Read full article on original website
Bulls Routed by Rockets, Snapping Season-Long Three-Game Win Streak
10 observations: Bulls' streak snapped by Rockets rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls fell directly into the jaws of a trap game at the United Center Monday night, falling 133-118 to the Western Conference-worst Houston Rockets. The loss snapped a season-long three game win streak for...
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout
Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Huberdeau was denied by Grubauer in a similar circumstance in the opening moments of the third period, but this time beat the goalie to the stick side. It was Huberdeau’s seventh goal and he has seven points in his past five games as the Flames bounced back after losing at home to Edmonton on Tuesday night. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.
20 Questions With Blackhawks Forward Jujhar Khaira
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira:. 1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?. Vancouver, where I grew up. I was a big Todd Bertuzzi fan. 2. Favorite...
Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks
10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
Pistons' Killian Hayes Ejected After Punching Magic's Moe Wagner
Pistons' Killian Hayes ejected after punching Magic's Moe Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's what one could say about the lowly seasons the young Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are having thus far, but this time there was a literal twist to that phrase. Pistons guard Killian Hayes...
Bulls' Coby White Making Subtle Improvements in Fourth NBA Season
White making subtle improvements on both ends in 4th year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you simply perused Basketball Reference, it would be easy to conclude that Coby White is having the worst season of his four-year NBA career. The Chicago Bulls' sparkplug guard is averaging career-lows in...
