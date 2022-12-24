ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Huberdeau was denied by Grubauer in a similar circumstance in the opening moments of the third period, but this time beat the goalie to the stick side. It was Huberdeau’s seventh goal and he has seven points in his past five games as the Flames bounced back after losing at home to Edmonton on Tuesday night. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.
NBC Chicago

20 Questions With Blackhawks Forward Jujhar Khaira

20 questions with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira:. 1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?. Vancouver, where I grew up. I was a big Todd Bertuzzi fan. 2. Favorite...
NBC Chicago

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks

10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

