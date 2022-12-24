Corrections director to step down; AZ blocks Kingman-area farm expansion; What to eat, drink, cook for Christmas
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
David Shinn, Arizona Department of Corrections director, is stepping down in January.
Arizona is blocking Kingman-area farm expansion, restricting water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished. Here's why.
The metro Phoenix food lovers' guide to Christmas: What to eat, drink and cook this weekend.
Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Expect it to be mainly clear at night, with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
- In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
- In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
- In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.
- In 2020, Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations.
Comments / 2