Kingman, AZ

Corrections director to step down; AZ blocks Kingman-area farm expansion; What to eat, drink, cook for Christmas

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

David Shinn, Arizona Department of Corrections director, is stepping down in January.

Arizona is blocking Kingman-area farm expansion, restricting water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished. Here's why.

The metro Phoenix food lovers' guide to Christmas: What to eat, drink and cook this weekend.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Expect it to be mainly clear at night, with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
  • In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
  • In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
  • In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.
  • In 2020, Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations.

Related
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ARIZONA STATE
speedonthewater.com

Desert Storm Headquarters Move Among Coming Changes Under New Owners

For 25 years of ownership and operation under Jim Nichols and later his daughter-in-law, Christina, and son, Jim “Jimmy” Nichols Jr., the Desert Storm Poker Run in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., has been the West’s biggest go-fast boating event with a massive street party, noteworthy poker run and top-speed shootout. That won’t change under new owners Jim Russell, a locally based event producer with extensive experience, and Lake Havasu City business leader and real estate powerhouse Steve Ticknor, who purchased the event in November.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
travelness.com

13 Arizona Hikes with Water: Helpful Guide with Photos & Videos

Hiking is one of Arizona’s best outdoor activities, but since several months out of the year can be unbearably hot, it helps to have some water nearby or at the end of your trek. Whether it is a lovely stream, spring, lake, or waterfall, Arizona certainly delivers when it comes to water-based hikes.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Baby names change with the times in Arizona

PHOENIX (Capitol Media Services) - New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their own parent selected for them. New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished

A worker plugs holes in an irrigation line in a field of young pistachio trees at Peacock Nuts Co.’s farm in Kingman. Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Increasing Arizona's water supply

A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
