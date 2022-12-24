ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area opens for the season

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The cold temperatures and snow are being celebrated in northeastern Cass County, as Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is finally open for the season!. The popular ski resort opened on Monday after blizzard conditions over the weekend delayed its original opening, which had been...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

MonoSol: Deal reached with union over work conditions

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - MonoSol has announced that it’s reached a deal with its unionized employees on strike at its Laporte County plant since late November. The new 4-year deal reached with Teamsters Local 135 includes a $6,000 signing bonus, a pay raise increase, and the guarantee of no mandatory overtime for two years. The employees also have the opportunity to extend to a 3rd and 4th year if certain criteria are met. They’ll also receive holiday pay for Christmas and New Year’s.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Holiday sales up despite inflation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States saw an increase in Holiday spending despite higher food and rent prices caused by inflation. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending in-store and online, consumer spending was up this year both online and in-person during the holidays season, which starts November 1 and goes until December 24 and includes 9 out of the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Milky Way & Reese’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Milky Way and Reese’s!. Milky Way and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Four Winds Casinos to host hospitality, service industry job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casinos is hosting another job fair!. This time around, Four Winds Casinos is looking to hire specifically for hospitality roles at its forthcoming hotel and spa. The job fair will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

