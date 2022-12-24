Read full article on original website
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area opens for the season
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The cold temperatures and snow are being celebrated in northeastern Cass County, as Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is finally open for the season!. The popular ski resort opened on Monday after blizzard conditions over the weekend delayed its original opening, which had been...
MonoSol: Deal reached with union over work conditions
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - MonoSol has announced that it’s reached a deal with its unionized employees on strike at its Laporte County plant since late November. The new 4-year deal reached with Teamsters Local 135 includes a $6,000 signing bonus, a pay raise increase, and the guarantee of no mandatory overtime for two years. The employees also have the opportunity to extend to a 3rd and 4th year if certain criteria are met. They’ll also receive holiday pay for Christmas and New Year’s.
Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
Holiday sales up despite inflation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States saw an increase in Holiday spending despite higher food and rent prices caused by inflation. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending in-store and online, consumer spending was up this year both online and in-person during the holidays season, which starts November 1 and goes until December 24 and includes 9 out of the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year.
2nd Chance Pets: Milky Way & Reese’s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Milky Way and Reese’s!. Milky Way and...
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
Four Winds Casinos to host hospitality, service industry job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casinos is hosting another job fair!. This time around, Four Winds Casinos is looking to hire specifically for hospitality roles at its forthcoming hotel and spa. The job fair will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4...
Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually. The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.
Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to the negotiating table for a LaPorte factory and some 200 workers on strike for the last month. On Monday, Teamsters Local 135 voted down the latest contract proposal from MonoSol, a plant that makes the components used in laundry detergent pods. Since...
