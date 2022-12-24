Read full article on original website
TGE63
4d ago
Nope. We pay their high prices they need to plan ahead for heavy loads during extreme cold/heat.
Mark
3d ago
Why don’t they limit what they charge? I use $40 worth of electricity and the other $300-350 is the use of their equipment??? Look close at your Entergy Arkansas bills. Pathetic
Kim the Realist
4d ago
so how are we suppose to charge those electric cars everyone is pushing?
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
KNOE TV8
Public Service Commission, Entergy at odds over customer repayments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Public Service Commission and Entergy appear to be at odds over whether Entergy owes customers refunds for overcharging customers for more than two decades. The issue stems from a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruling based on a complaint filed in 2018 by...
Entergy offers tips on how to manage energy usage and save money
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Entergy is urging customers to help conserve power supply after experiencing unusually high usage during the bitter cold temperatures. If you are an Entergy customer, you probably got a text message on Friday, December 23rd asking you to lower your thermostat and turn off all non-essential lights to avoid any […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
Washington Examiner
Arkansas residents will see income tax breaks in 2023
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' state income tax is the lowest ever recorded and tax payers will see an immediate benefit when they file in 2023. The Legislature first agreed to rolling back the income tax from 5.5% to 4.9% in December 2021. Lawmakers held a special session in August...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
Record year for medical marijuana in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Around the holidays, the medical marijuana industry typically sees an increase in sales. 2022 will be the largest year of marijuana purchases ever in Arkansas. Last year, the state saw record numbers for medical marijuana as sales increased especially after pandemic checks were issued. "As...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
What are your options if your flight is canceled?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
Kait 8
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
2023 finance goals and how to pay off holiday debt
Credit Counseling of Arkansas says overspending during the holidays is common.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
National Guard bringing emergency water to Arkansas community damaged from arctic weather
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
Flight cancellations impacting Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent freezing temperatures have impacted many parts of the country, including Arkansas. According to data from flight-aware, by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Southwest canceled over 60 percent of its schedule. Some travelers at the Clinton National Airport were experiencing cancellations over and over...
Comments / 12