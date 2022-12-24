Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

Who killed Everett Beauregard? Family still seeking answers 02:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.

The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son .

The biggest question they want to know is, why?

"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said.

"If we can get out of bed, it's all right," Eric Beauregard said.

It's a parent's worst nightmare, but Eric and Leslie Beauregard showed remarkable strength following their son Everett's September murder.

"We had to do really hard things," Leslie Beauregard said. "We had to pick up his belongings from the medical examiner."

In a surveillance video released by the Philadelphia Police Department, a man is seen walking past Everett Beauregard before suddenly turning around and shooting him on the 400 block of North 25th Street near Drexel University's campus.

Everett Beauregard was returning home from South Philadelphia after a night out with friends.

The Beauregards have not watched the video, but say police walked them through it and called the shooting unprovoked.

"He took a train to 30th Street and was walking home from there," Eric Beauregard said.

The Beauregards say they know the video and screenshots are key in finding the man who killed their son.

They hope whoever recognizes him does the right thing and turns him in.

"I would just appeal to the mom," Leslie Beauregard said, "like from one mom to another, do the right thing."

"If he is going to do this to some random person for no reason, he is a ticking time bomb," Beauregard said.

Everett Beauregard went to Great Valley High School, graduated from Temple University and worked at Wells Fargo in Center City.

His parents say he had a sense of humor, was a great storyteller, loved history, geography and nature, and volunteered on multiple political campaigns. They say he loved the City of Philadelphia and took pride in giving back.

But to the person who killed him, his father has a message.

"If this person stopped him on the street and said, 'hey, I am in a bad place, I have bad thoughts in my head, can I just talk to you for 20 minutes and get it off my chest?'" Eric Beauregard said. "He would have done it."

"He would have him laughing in 10," Leslie Beauregard said.

His parents say they have received endless support, especially from Everett Beauregard's close-knit group of friends.

"We are hoping no one else goes through the same pain we are going through," Beauregard said.

Philadelphia police say there is no update on the investigation.