Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given many updates on Danny Green's recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team's game with the Phoenix Suns .

Speaking on ESPN's broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he's looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season.

"The knee is going smoothly. We're in a good pace and hopefully you'll see me before the break. That's the target right now," Green told ESPN.

Green hasn't played since tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during Game 6 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies acquired him in this offseason in a trade that sent De'Anthony Melton to the 76ers.

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't confirm Green's timeline but said he's making strides in his rehab while praising his work ethic.

"I'm liking what I'm seeing on the court. He's getting challenged every single day medically, physically, basketball-wise," Jenkins said. "So hopefully, sooner rather than later, he's back. Timelines will be timelines, but he's progressing really well."

If Green's timeline holds, it would be eight months since his injury. His return could help the Grizzlies in the second half of the season as they look to build on last season's second-round playoff run.

Green, 35, has won three NBA championships and made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons. As a career 39.9% 3-point shooter, he fills a void that the Grizzlies have outside of Desmond Bane, who returned Friday after missing 17 games.

