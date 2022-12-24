ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given many updates on Danny Green's recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team's game with the Phoenix Suns .

Speaking on ESPN's broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he's looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season.

"The knee is going smoothly. We're in a good pace and hopefully you'll see me before the break. That's the target right now," Green told ESPN.

Green hasn't played since tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during Game 6 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies acquired him in this offseason in a trade that sent De'Anthony Melton to the 76ers.

TRIBUTE: Grizzlies players react to death of rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr: 'it sucks'

GRIZZLIES MEET CITY COUNCIL: The City Council went to lunch with the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's what they talked about

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't confirm Green's timeline but said he's making strides in his rehab while praising his work ethic.

"I'm liking what I'm seeing on the court. He's getting challenged every single day medically, physically, basketball-wise," Jenkins said. "So hopefully, sooner rather than later, he's back. Timelines will be timelines, but he's progressing really well."

If Green's timeline holds, it would be eight months since his injury. His return could help the Grizzlies in the second half of the season as they look to build on last season's second-round playoff run.

Green, 35, has won three NBA championships and made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons. As a career 39.9% 3-point shooter, he fills a void that the Grizzlies have outside of Desmond Bane, who returned Friday after missing 17 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3m9O_0jtF36Tp00

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand

Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy