ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

Creating a dementia-friendly holiday season

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RV7pA_0jtF2ihr00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the holiday season underway, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to help families affected by dementia enjoy the spirit of the season in a dementia-friendly way.

“The holiday season can be both joyful and stressful for all of us, especially individuals living with a dementia-related illness,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being proactive, adaptable, and inclusive of the person’s wishes and abilities are the best ways to help them have a happy and joyful holiday season.”

The AFA said families, partners and friends caring for someone with dementia should consider the following steps:

Avoid over-decorating – Decorating is part of the holiday season fun, however, too much stimulation may be challenging for someone with dementia. Keep decorations festive, but simple—too many flickering lights or noisy items could be overwhelming. Instead of elaborate decorations, try choosing a few favorite items. Phase in decorations over a period of days instead of all at once, so that changes to the person’s environment are less confusing.

Create a safe and calm space – Don’t use fragile decorations (which can shatter and create sharp fragments) or ones that could be mistaken for edible treats. Be mindful of potential tripping hazards on the floor, such as wires for decorations. Securely hook Christmas trees to the wall to avoid falls and use menorahs or kinaras with electric candles to reduce fire hazards. As well as a physically safe environment, create a space where your loved one can sit in comfort and where guests can visit in small groups or one-to-one. As much as possible, maintain the person’s normal routine when scheduling visits.

Adapt past favorite traditions or create new ones – Build on old traditions when appropriate, such as enjoying favorite music or movies, or looking at pictures of past holiday celebrations. Start new ones that center on activities and events the person enjoys and can do, such as touring neighborhood holiday lights, and do it together. Take a strengths-based and person-centered approach and incorporate what the person can do and what they choose to do now, rather than dwelling on what they used to do. Focus on those things that bring joy and let go of activities that seem too stressful.

Involve the person in the planning and preparations – Whenever possible, involve the person by asking what traditions are important to them—it keeps them active and involved and helps you prioritize and plan appropriately. For example, if they always sent out holiday cards or baked holiday cookies and still want to do so, do it together with them. If they can no longer shop for gifts for their loved ones, invite them to help with wrapping the gifts so that they feel they are contributing.

The AFA has a Helpline that is available seven days a week to help provide additional information about creating dementia-friendly holidays or any other caregiving questions. Connect with a licensed social worker by phone (866-232-8484), webchat ( www.alzfdn.org ) or text message (646-586-5283).

The web chat and text message features can serve individuals in more than 90 different languages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26. According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in car on I-25 identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Two arrested after harassment call

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people after a call for service revealed drugs in the home. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to Hatch Circle near East Woodman Road and North Union Boulevard, about a harassment call for service. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple arrests after 5-hour SWAT call in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested multiple people on Christmas Eve after a man and woman stole a victim’s purse, fled in a stolen car, and a standoff ensued at an apartment complex southeast of Belmont. According to a press release from PPD, around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man allegedly killed by roommate identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Troopers investigate fatal crash near Kit Carson

(CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. The crash occurred on Highway 40 near mile point 441, which is approximately four miles west of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, shortly before 6 a.m. CSP said that a 2014 […]
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

3-year-old hospitalized from fentanyl

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a three-year-old child who had come into contact with fentanyl on Wednesday, Dec. 21. PPD said the child was rushed to a hospital where the child’s condition worsened. The child was later transported to another hospital in Colorado for additional treatment. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bringing the North Pole to Southern Colorado

(CASCADE, Colo.) —Starting in the month of May, the North Pole Colorado Santa’s Workshop welcomes visitors of all ages. The amusement park has been serving the community for over 66 years, opening its doors in June of 1956. “This actually came to be to the Pikes Peak region because a similar park opened in Lake […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two people found dead in Fremont home identified

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning. According to FCSO, […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Several hospitalized after crash on Constitution Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized several individuals with moderate to serious injuries Saturday night on Dec. 24. Shortly after 11:20 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning left from eastbound Highway 24 onto Constitution Avenue, according to CSP. The driver of the Jeep failed to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD searching for man who threatened McDonald’s staff

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after he allegedly threatened McDonald’s staff in the early morning of Nov. 12. According to CSPD at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 12 a man entered a drive-through of a McDonald’s Restaurant at 4801 North Academy Boulevard near Flintridge Drive, the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy