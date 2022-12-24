Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
Churches step in Christmas night when Crossroads called for help
HASTINGS, Neb. — Those who resided at Crossroads in Hastings had a change of plans on Christmas night as the weather affected their shelter. After the electricity went out, Crossroads looked for a new path to find help in Hastings. “With the extreme cold that came in and the...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Salvation Army headquarters closed due to pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bursting water pipes at the Grand Island Salvation Army's headquarters have left the building closed for the time being. According to the Salvation Army, leadership received word early Monday morning of flooding while they were away from the office for the Christmas holiday. Extensive flooding...
NebraskaTV
Fontenelle Forest presents Raptor Program for all ages
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Well over 100 people flocked to the Grand Island Library Wednesday morning to meet real-live birds of prey. Guest educators from Fontenelle Forest presented a Raptor Program for families and kids of all ages. They brought an owl named Orion that they've had more than...
NebraskaTV
Christmas Eve tragedy avoided, thanks to smoke detectors
KEARNEY, Neb. — Smoke detectors have been credited with preventing what would have been a Christmas Eve tragedy. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) said they were dispatched to a house fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to KVFD, the fire was under control within minutes and the damage was contained. Officials said the smoke detector system worked flawlessly and alerted the family of the danger while they were sleeping. KVFD said the fire was believed to have started due to a failure in the fire place chimney system. Fire officials said this was another reminder of how important smoke alarms are in your home.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island temporary casino open at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Central Nebraska's first casino since voters approved gambling is now open. The Grand Island Casino Resort held a ribbon cutting Tuesday. Multiple local state senators, and representatives from Fonner Park, Elite Casino Resorts, Grand Island Casino Resorts, and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) gave short speeches about the new business in town.
NebraskaTV
Arizona man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ends in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man faces charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Hall County Court with kidnapping and resisting arrest. Kojima is also identified as Aaron Zeman, Hunter Fox and Hunter Wolf.
NebraskaTV
Holdrege takes well offline due to high level of nitrate
HOLDREGE, Neb. — The City of Holdrege said they're no longer pumping water from a well that showed a high level of nitrate. Officials posted a drinking water notice Tuesday. The nitrate level exceeded the standard of 10 milligrams per liter, measuring at 13 on December 7 and 21.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KHS clubs allow students to get involved
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School has many clubs for students to get involved with. NTV's Carol Staab spoke with KHS students and teachers about the opportunities available.
NebraskaTV
Many people already making financial resolutions for new year
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the new year just days away, many people are already thinking about their financial New Year's resolutions. “Probably save a little more money," said Kearney resident William Malcoln. Some are worried on the increased prices of goods and how that might impact their financial goals....
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Archway reopens after broken water pipe forces closure
KEARNEY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Kearney Archway is back open. A broken water pipe is to blame for the temporary closure of the Archway in Kearney. The Archway said it will stay closed until a repair can be made.
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
NebraskaTV
Kearney woman sentenced in meth case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney woman has been sentenced for distributing meth. According to officials, Tammie Young, 53, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison on a meth distribution charge. In September and October of last year, investigators said they bought around three ounces of...
NebraskaTV
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: One seriously injured after Tuesday morning crash involving two semis
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — One person suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Odessa. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:35 a.m. to mile marker 262 eastbound -- one mile west of the Odessa exit to a crash between two semis. NSP said the crash involved two semis and one rear-ended the other. The semi to the rear then jack-knifed and went into the ditch.
Comments / 0