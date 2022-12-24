HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO