ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. ‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that the city could be held liable for the crimes committed by former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife, former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi rejected the city’s defense that it was not responsible for...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mid-air fight turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the “behavior of customers.”. The plane arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

So far there've been 33 cancellations in and out of Honolulu's airport on Tuesday. Ready to ring in the new year? Firecracker sales begin across the state. A firecracker permit is required to purchase. However, people can still purchase fireworks. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Police said the suspect brandished...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy