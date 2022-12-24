ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WZZM 13

Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

PITTSBURGH — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then hit the Griddy in the corner with his teammates as the Red Wings danced and celebrated a big comeback win.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss

The Los Angeles Lakers and their constant losing may have finally broken LeBron James. James and the Lakers dropped another game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, trailing by as many 22 points before losing 112-98. Speaking during his press conference after the game, James, who finished with a 27-9-6 line in the loss, sounded... The post LeBron James had very concerning comments after Lakers’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

