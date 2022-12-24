ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe for second-most career NHL goals

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myeCs_0jtF1FPX00

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets.

After tying Howe earlier in the game and seconds after hitting the post with his first empty-net attempt, Ovechkin fired and connected from inside the blue line for No. 802. Teammates leapt off the bench to celebrate, and fans rose to their feet and chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!”

A video tribute from Howe’s son, Mark, followed. Gordie Howe died in 2016 at age 88.

“We want to congratulate you on such a fantastic achievement,” Mark Howe said. “You’ve been a pleasure to watch.”

Ovechkin is now 92 goals from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable.

“What he’s done year after year, the consistency, and him being able to produce the way he’s consistently done, it’s pretty remarkable,” said Toronto star Auston Matthews, the NHL’s reigning MVP who scored 60 goals last season. “Every year he always plays every game like it’s his last. He’s just a horse out there. He loves to score goals, and I think that’s been pretty evident throughout his career. You can just tell.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgLvy_0jtF1FPX00
Alex Ovechkin celebrates after scoring against the Jets.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAFsB_0jtF1FPX00
Gordie Howe
Getty Images

And Ovechkin does not intend on stopping any time soon. He’s signed for three more years after this season in hopes of surpassing 894 goals.

“He scores in bunches more than anyone ever, and that’s probably why he is where he is right now,” Washington defenseman John Carlson said. “This history, the people (he’s passing), you’re like, holy smokes, you get to play with a guy for 13 years that is beating these guys in the history books. It’s pretty cool stuff.”

Ovechkin’s 801st goal was his 52nd — the most of any opponent — in 71 games against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise. He also scored his 600th goal at home against Winnipeg.

Jets associate coach Scott Arniel, who spent the previous four seasons as a Capitals, assistant, said he learned quickly that Ovechkin “doesn’t stop.”

“He’s such a driven guy when he goes out to play,” Arniel said. “(He is not) just a slap shot, one-timer guy standing on the side on the power play. I saw all the goals he scored standing in front of the net. Even the hat trick he got in Chicago, all three were right there. He’s done a lot of that as well.”

Ovechkin scored in his first game facing David Rittich, who became the 166th NHL goaltender he has beaten for a goal during his 18-year career. Only Jaromir Jagr at 178 and Patrick Marleau at 177 have scored against more goalies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Rangers’ power play looking to find ways to get better shots

After coming up empty on five power-play opportunities Tuesday night against the Capitals, the Rangers are now 1-for-14 with the man-advantage in their last three games. Keeping the puck in the offensive zone has not been the problem. Neither has maintaining possession or setting themselves up in scoring positions. Their most notable issue on the power play was on full display against the Capitals, who pushed the Rangers to the perimeter and allowed them to fall into their habitual ways that don’t always produce the most effective shots. “I think we’re open to trying a few new things,” Adam Fox told The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Flames vs. Kraken prediction: The road favorites are the NHL pick Wednesday

The Calgary Flames are going through a funky stretch right now. If you look at Calgary’s 5-on-5 stats since the beginning of the month, you’d say the Flames are playing some of their best hockey this season. Despite that, Calgary is just 6-4-4 and is coming off a 2-1 loss to Edmonton in the Battle of Alberta on Tuesday night. Calgary has no time to dwell on the loss to the Oilers, however, as they head to Seattle to take on the Kraken.  Tonight’s game is a late one on the east coast, with puck drop coming at 10 p.m. ET and...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Devils no match for NHL-leading Bruins

Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. “It’s almost like you get used to it,” Bergeron said of Ullmark, who won his 20th game of the season. “You don’t want to do that, though. … We’re a good team defensively. And I think you (have) to carry that on.” Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Alexis Lafreniere dropped to fourth line after Rangers no-show: ‘Want him to be better’

Gerard Gallant maintained that there were several players who didn’t play hard enough in the Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Capitals Tuesday night at the Garden — where the head coach equated the team’s performance to “garbage” — but it was Alexis Lafreniere who ended up in the doghouse the following day at practice. Lafreniere skated on the fourth line’s four-man rotating unit along with Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey and Sammy Blais, who has been scratched in the previous two games. It was one of several changes Gallant made to the forward group in response to Tuesday night’s dud. Lafreniere’s demotion,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy