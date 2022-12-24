ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
Wear The Gown: A new approach to dementia treatment

SAN ANTONIO — Dementia is a disease that affects not only the person who has it, but also their family and friends who often don't know how to deal with the illness. Obesity, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle are all risk factors when it comes to dementia. With all three of those rising in numbers, the number of people being diagnosed with the disease is also rising more quickly.
Human remains found in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
