Man shot allegedly trying to sell shoes, says BCSO
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on the far west side early Wednesday morning while allegedly trying to sell a pair of shoes, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Bobwhite Quail around 12:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When...
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
Firefighters believe apartment fire started in HVAC displacing two from their home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced two tenants out of their west-side apartment late Monday evening. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a complex in the 1700 block of Castroville Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a single apartment unit. The Battalion Chief said the...
Man found stabbed near downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by someone just north of downtown Tuesday night. It happened around 10:05 p.m. at a gas station on the 300 block of San Pedro. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko. This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most...
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
Caught on Camera: Thief breaks into Tesla in broad daylight
SAN ANTONIO — Jason Straughan walked into a Schertz bank Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. He then walked out, got into his Tesla, and realized that his passenger side window was gone. At first he thought it could have been an accident. "I thought maybe somebody backed into the...
Food donations needed for local homeless senior citizens
SAN ANTONIO — The Catholic Worker House on Nolan is a safe harbor for homeless senior citizens. Every day they provide a warm meal and other life-saving services to hundreds of people. But some of their regular supporters and volunteers have taken well deserved time off for the holidays.
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
Wear The Gown: A new approach to dementia treatment
SAN ANTONIO — Dementia is a disease that affects not only the person who has it, but also their family and friends who often don't know how to deal with the illness. Obesity, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle are all risk factors when it comes to dementia. With all three of those rising in numbers, the number of people being diagnosed with the disease is also rising more quickly.
'We wanted to see that river parade': Flight cancellations may ensure burnt orange crowd at Valero Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — As Southwest Airlines cancels flights across the country, football fans are scrambling to find new transportation to San Antonio for the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Washington Huskies will play the Texas Longhorns in the bowl's 30th iteration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Bronwyn Wyrsch,...
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
