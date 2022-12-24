Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings Defense Could Soon Receive Help
The Minnesota Vikings defense has remained a lackluster unit all season long. Outside of a half in which Ed Donatell’s group buckled down to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL history, they’ve continued to be burned over the past few weeks. Good news may be on the horizon, however.
Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie
The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
The NFL Got the Top Receiver Wrong
Before the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers sent what was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the league to the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr was given an elite target in Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers was stripped of virtually all pass catchers. The only problem is that Adams was never the top dog.
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington
The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Vikings Activate Rookie and Could Get TE Back
The Minnesota Vikings have been relatively lucky in terms of injuries, playing a significant role in their 12-3 season, including a potential playoff run. Now that the postseason is coming closer, the Vikings will get some reinforcements from their injured reserve list. Running back Ty Chandler was placed on IR...
Once-Promising Viking Dropped by 4th Team in 2022
After playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals in the last four months, a once-promising Viking is looking for a fifth team. The Cardinals released Wyatt Davis on Tuesday, an offensive guard selected by ex-Vikings boss Rick Spielman in the 2021 NFL Draft....
Yardbarker
Broncos LB Randy Gregory, Rams OL Oday Aboushi suspended for postgame scuffle
The Denver Broncos may not have put up much of a fight in Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but that certainly wasn’t the case once the final whistle blew. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi each exchanged punches...
PurplePTSD: Decision Nears on Chandler, Underdogs yet Again, Pack Allegedly Back
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition highlights Ty Chandler’s status, the Vikings as underdogs again at Green Bay, and a Packers defender declaring “Pack is back.”
Vikings Were Kings of New York in 2022
If you had “12-3” on your bingo board through 16 weeks of Minnesota Vikings football, you’re a fibber. Minnesota owns the NFL’s second-best record through 15 games, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills (12-3). Indeed, in a season where oddsmakers forecasted the Vikings to win eight or nine games back in August, Minnesota has already rattled off 12 victories, with sights set on Nos. 13 and 14 before the postseason.
Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17
The New York Giants will close out their home schedule this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game itself will also carry crucial importance. If the Giants defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 and just their second since winning Super Bowl XLVI at the conclusion of the 2011 season.
PurplePTSD: Missing D-Lineman, No. 1 Seed Feasible, Old Ways in Week 16
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition highlights James Lynch’s injury, the availability of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Ted Schwerzler’s assessment of Vikings-Colts.
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst After Week 16
1. WR – Justin Jefferson (90.9) 2. LT – Christian Darrisaw (90.3) 3. EDGE – Danielle Hunter (87.9) 4. EDGE – Za’Darius Smith (84.8) 5. RT – Brian O’Neill (83.3) 6. CB – Patrick Peterson (80.3) 7. QB – Kirk Cousins (76.2)...
