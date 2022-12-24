ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defense Could Soon Receive Help

The Minnesota Vikings defense has remained a lackluster unit all season long. Outside of a half in which Ed Donatell’s group buckled down to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL history, they’ve continued to be burned over the past few weeks. Good news may be on the horizon, however.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie

The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Got the Top Receiver Wrong

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers sent what was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the league to the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr was given an elite target in Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers was stripped of virtually all pass catchers. The only problem is that Adams was never the top dog.
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington

The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Activate Rookie and Could Get TE Back

The Minnesota Vikings have been relatively lucky in terms of injuries, playing a significant role in their 12-3 season, including a potential playoff run. Now that the postseason is coming closer, the Vikings will get some reinforcements from their injured reserve list. Running back Ty Chandler was placed on IR...
VikingsTerritory

Once-Promising Viking Dropped by 4th Team in 2022

After playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals in the last four months, a once-promising Viking is looking for a fifth team. The Cardinals released Wyatt Davis on Tuesday, an offensive guard selected by ex-Vikings boss Rick Spielman in the 2021 NFL Draft....
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Were Kings of New York in 2022

If you had “12-3” on your bingo board through 16 weeks of Minnesota Vikings football, you’re a fibber. Minnesota owns the NFL’s second-best record through 15 games, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills (12-3). Indeed, in a season where oddsmakers forecasted the Vikings to win eight or nine games back in August, Minnesota has already rattled off 12 victories, with sights set on Nos. 13 and 14 before the postseason.
VikingsTerritory

