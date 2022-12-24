ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Waverle Monroe: Remaining Unapologetically Herself

Since joining ABC affiliate KETV in 2017, viewers have come to know Waverle Monroe as a high-energy Omaha native with a passion for community storytelling. Now they know her as a cancer warrior, too. Last July, Monroe shared on social media her stage 1 cancer diagnosis, regularly updating followers about...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

You are nuttier than a fruitcake if you don't celebrate National Fruitcake Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fruitcake Day takes place every year on December 27, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The delightful treat that includes chopped candied fruits, nuts, and spices holds a special place on the table during the Christmas season. Some bakers even soak their fruitcakes in brandy and other...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nettie's Fine Mexican Food considers future

OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeopardy! fans had a local fan to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman, of Lincoln, appeared on the game show. Growing up watching the show and participating in trivia nights at local spots like Brewsky’s spurred the LPS math teacher’s interest in auditioning for the show.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Boys Scouts are ready to help get rid of natural Christmas trees

(Omaha,Neb.) — Local Boy Scouts are looking to help out people who are ready to get rid of their natural Christmas trees by picking them up. “It’s a community service where we pick up and recycle trees that normally would just get places somewhere in the dump,” said Troop Quartermaster, Michael Madsen. The Scouts say the effort not only helps people out, but is good for the environment.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

OMAHA, NE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

OMAHA, NE

