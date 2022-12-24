Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Barbecue
Whether you love brisket, pulled pork, or ribs, the barbecue scene in Omaha went up a notch this year. 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited a few metro favorites in Cheap Eats.
1011now.com
Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
omahamagazine.com
Waverle Monroe: Remaining Unapologetically Herself
Since joining ABC affiliate KETV in 2017, viewers have come to know Waverle Monroe as a high-energy Omaha native with a passion for community storytelling. Now they know her as a cancer warrior, too. Last July, Monroe shared on social media her stage 1 cancer diagnosis, regularly updating followers about...
fox42kptm.com
You are nuttier than a fruitcake if you don't celebrate National Fruitcake Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fruitcake Day takes place every year on December 27, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The delightful treat that includes chopped candied fruits, nuts, and spices holds a special place on the table during the Christmas season. Some bakers even soak their fruitcakes in brandy and other...
WOWT
Nettie's Fine Mexican Food considers future
CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since closure. Updated: 5 hours ago. One week since its closure, Legacy Crossing tenants now face another issue: burglary. Benson Tower...
KRDO
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — It was a happy and exciting time for the Mariachi Azul students from Fremont middle school in Las Vegas as they were headed to Chicago for the Midwest clinic, one of the biggest mariachi music conferences. “The clinic went fantastic the kids did great,”...
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
fox42kptm.com
As flight woes at Eppley continue, some still find ways to fly out of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.—In a reflection of what’s happening nationally, a lot of Southwest Airlines flights at Eppley remained grounded. Of the 27 departures listed for the next day, only six of them have not been canceled at this time. At the airport Wednesday, there wasn’t as much chaos. All...
1011now.com
Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeopardy! fans had a local fan to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman, of Lincoln, appeared on the game show. Growing up watching the show and participating in trivia nights at local spots like Brewsky’s spurred the LPS math teacher’s interest in auditioning for the show.
fox42kptm.com
Boys Scouts are ready to help get rid of natural Christmas trees
(Omaha,Neb.) — Local Boy Scouts are looking to help out people who are ready to get rid of their natural Christmas trees by picking them up. “It’s a community service where we pick up and recycle trees that normally would just get places somewhere in the dump,” said Troop Quartermaster, Michael Madsen. The Scouts say the effort not only helps people out, but is good for the environment.
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
omahamagazine.com
North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone
“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
fox42kptm.com
National Candy Cane Day celebrates the festive candy that brings joy every year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Candy Cane Day celebrated the festive candy that brings joy to both the young and the old every Christmas season, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The first recipe for a peppermint stick was published in 1844, but folklore suggests the sticks had been around for many...
fox42kptm.com
New street sign placed to remember mother who was killed in a hit & run Halloween night
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Halloween night changed the lives of the Schuman family forever, after their loved one was killed when someone hit her with their car and then took off. Now they want people to remember her name. On Wednesday, the Schuman family marked the area...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
KETV.com
Owner of Nettie's, longtime Bellevue restaurant calls fire 'life-changing'
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a Bellevue and Omaha staple for many years, burned down Friday night. The building is a total loss. On Saturday, Mike Boyles, one of the owners of the restaurant, shared his thoughts and feelings with KETV Newswatch7 following the loss of the restaurant.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
fox42kptm.com
Local plumber talks pipe damage from recent weather, how to save money
OMAHA, Neb.—It’s an expensive reminder that the cold can wreak havoc on things that are indoors. The water pipes freeze and burst, leading to indoor flooding. Aksarben ARS plumbing and operations manager Damien Dempsay said it could cost you from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. While...
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska
Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
